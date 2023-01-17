AWFJ 2022 EDA Awards winners announced

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists — of which I am a member — has announced the winners of its 2022 EDA Awards. Links here go to my reviews, with reviews to come for more of those I haven’t yet reviewed. (I have a lot of writing to do!)
And the nominees and winners are:
AWFJ BEST OF AWARDS
These awards are presented to women and/or men without gender consideration.
Best Film
The Banshees of Inisherin | WINNER
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
The Woman King
Women Talking
Best Director
Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Women Talking | WINNER
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
Steven Spieiberg – The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Best Screenplay, Original
Aftersun – Charlotte Wells
The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh | WINNER
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner
Tár – Todd Field
The Woman King – Dana Stevens and Maria Bello
Best Screenplay, Adapted
All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Patterson, Ian Stokell
Glass Onion – Rian Johnson
She Said – Rebecca Lenkiewicz
The Whale – Samuel D. Hunter
Women Talking – Sarah Polley | WINNER
The Wonder – Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue, Sebastian Lelio
Best Documentary
All That Breathes – Shaunak Sen
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed – Laura Poitras | WINNER
Descendant – Margaret Brown
Fire of Love – Sara Dosa
Goodnight Oppy – Ryan White
The Janes – Tia Lessen and Emma Pildes
Best Animated Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson | WINNER
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Dean Fleischer-Camp
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado
The Sea Beast – Chris Williams
Turning Red – Domee Shi
Wendell & Wild – Henry Selick
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Vicki Krieps – Corsage
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once | WINNER
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett – Wakanda Forever
Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin | WINNER (tie)
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once | WINNER (tie)
Janelle Monae – Glass Onion
Best Actor
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin | WINNER
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Henry Tyree – Causeway
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once | WINNER
Ben Wishaw – Women Talking
Best Ensemble Cast (award to casting director)
The Banshees of Inisherin – Louise Kiely
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Sarah Finn
Triangle of Sadness – Pauline Hansson
Wakanda Forever – Sarah Finn
The Woman King – Aisha Coley
Women Talking – John Buchan and Jason Knight | WINNER
Best Cinematography
The Banshees of Inisherin – Ben Davis
The Fabelmans – Janusz Kaminski
Empire of Light – Roger Deakins
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Larkin Seiple
Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda | WINNER (tie)
The Woman King – Polly Morgan | WINNER (tie)
Best Editing
Elvis – Jonathan Redmond and Matt Villa
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers | WINNER
Tár – Monika Willis
Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton
The Woman King – Terilyn A. Shropshire
Women Talking – Christopher Donaldson, Rosalyn Kallop
Best Non-English-Language Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Decision to Leave | WINNER (tie)
Happening (L’événement)
RRR | WINNER (tie)
Saint Omer
EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS
These awards honor women only.
Best Woman Director
Chinoye Chukwu – Till
Marie Kreutzer – Corsage
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King | WINNER
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Maria Schrader – She Said
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Best Woman Screenwriter
Alice Birch – The Wonder, Mothering Sunday
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
Sarah Polley and Miriam Toews – Women Talking | WINNER
Domee Shi – Turning Red
Dana Stevens and Maria Bello – The Woman King
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Best Animated Female
“Connie” (Isabella Rossellni) – Marcel the Shell with Shoes On | WINNER
“Izzy” (Keke Palmer) – Lightyear
“Kat” (Lyric Ross) – Wendell & Wild
“Kitty Softpaws” (Salma Hayek) – Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
“Mei” (Rosalyn Chiang) – Turning Red
“Ming” (Sandra Oh) – Turning Red
Best Woman’s Breakthrough Performance
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Danielle Deadwyler – Till | WINNER
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Thuso Mbedu – The Woman King
Amber Midthunder – Prey
Sadie Sink – The Whale
Outstanding Achievement by a Woman in the Film Industry
• Viola Davis, for getting The Woman King made as her lifetime passion project and creating opportunities for other women creatives | WINNER
• Nina Menkes and Maria Giese, for making Brainwashed, analyzing and illustrating the misogynistic representation of women in Hollywood movies
• Domee Shi for being the first woman to direct a film for Pixar and for becoming Pixar’s VP of Creative
• Jacqueline Stewart for ongoing advocacy of the underrepresented and becoming president of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
• Michelle Yeoh, lifetime achievement award
EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS
Grand Dame Award for defying ageism
Jamie Lee Curtis
Viola Davis
Emma Thompson | WINNER
Michelle Yeoh
Most Egregious Lovers’ Age Difference Award
Jon Hamm and Lorenza Izzo (18 years) – Confess, Fletch
Viggo Mortensen and Lea Sedoux (27 years) – Crimes of the Future | WINNER
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas (16 years) – Deep Water
Romain Duris and Emma Mackey (22 years) – Eiffel
She Deserves a New Agent Award
(NOTE: This is not a put-down. On the contrary, it suggests that the actor is better than the role she’s been given.)
Ana de Armas – Blonde | WINNER
Bryce Dallas Howard – Jurassic World Dominion
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Rebel Wilson – Senior Year
Most Daring Performance
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande | WINNER
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Time Waster Remake or Sequel Award
Firestarter
Halloween Ends
Jurassic World Dominion | WINNER
Pinocchio (Disney’s)
AWFJ Hall of Shame Award (women and men are eligible)
• Alec Baldwin and the crew of Rust for continuing to deny responsibility for the on-set shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The situation is still messy. A wrongful death lawsuit was settled, but the criminal investigation continues. In November, Baldwin sued crew members for giving him the loaded prop gun that killed Hutchins. News reports say Baldwin also texted Hutchins’s husband, Matthew, saying that the gun was never meant to be fired at a particular camera angle.
• Blonde and Andrew Dominik
• Will Smith for his behavior at the Oscars and in the aftermath
• Harvey Weinstein for everything and forever | WINNER