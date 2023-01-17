AWFJ 2022 EDA Awards winners announced

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists — of which I am a member — has announced the winners of its 2022 EDA Awards. Links here go to my reviews, with reviews to come for more of those I haven’t yet reviewed. (I have a lot of writing to do!)

And the nominees and winners are:

AWFJ BEST OF AWARDS

These awards are presented to women and/or men without gender consideration.

Best Film

The Banshees of Inisherin | WINNER

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

The Woman King

Women Talking

Best Director

Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking | WINNER

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Steven Spieiberg – The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Best Screenplay, Original

Aftersun – Charlotte Wells

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh | WINNER

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner

Tár – Todd Field

The Woman King – Dana Stevens and Maria Bello

Best Screenplay, Adapted

All Quiet on the Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Patterson, Ian Stokell

Glass Onion – Rian Johnson

She Said – Rebecca Lenkiewicz

The Whale – Samuel D. Hunter

Women Talking – Sarah Polley | WINNER

The Wonder – Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue, Sebastian Lelio

Best Documentary

All That Breathes – Shaunak Sen

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed – Laura Poitras | WINNER

Descendant – Margaret Brown

Fire of Love – Sara Dosa

Goodnight Oppy – Ryan White

The Janes – Tia Lessen and Emma Pildes

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson | WINNER

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Dean Fleischer-Camp

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado

The Sea Beast – Chris Williams

Turning Red – Domee Shi

Wendell & Wild – Henry Selick

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Vicki Krieps – Corsage

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once | WINNER

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett – Wakanda Forever

Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin | WINNER (tie)

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once | WINNER (tie)

Janelle Monae – Glass Onion

Best Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin | WINNER

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Henry Tyree – Causeway

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once | WINNER

Ben Wishaw – Women Talking

Best Ensemble Cast (award to casting director)

The Banshees of Inisherin – Louise Kiely

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Sarah Finn

Triangle of Sadness – Pauline Hansson

Wakanda Forever – Sarah Finn

The Woman King – Aisha Coley

Women Talking – John Buchan and Jason Knight | WINNER

Best Cinematography

The Banshees of Inisherin – Ben Davis

The Fabelmans – Janusz Kaminski

Empire of Light – Roger Deakins

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Larkin Seiple

Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda | WINNER (tie)

The Woman King – Polly Morgan | WINNER (tie)

Best Editing

Elvis – Jonathan Redmond and Matt Villa

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers | WINNER

Tár – Monika Willis

Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton

The Woman King – Terilyn A. Shropshire

Women Talking – Christopher Donaldson, Rosalyn Kallop

Best Non-English-Language Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Decision to Leave | WINNER (tie)

Happening (L’événement)

RRR | WINNER (tie)

Saint Omer

EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS

These awards honor women only.

Best Woman Director

Chinoye Chukwu – Till

Marie Kreutzer – Corsage

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King | WINNER

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Maria Schrader – She Said

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Best Woman Screenwriter

Alice Birch – The Wonder, Mothering Sunday

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Sarah Polley and Miriam Toews – Women Talking | WINNER

Domee Shi – Turning Red

Dana Stevens and Maria Bello – The Woman King

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Best Animated Female

“Connie” (Isabella Rossellni) – Marcel the Shell with Shoes On | WINNER

“Izzy” (Keke Palmer) – Lightyear

“Kat” (Lyric Ross) – Wendell & Wild

“Kitty Softpaws” (Salma Hayek) – Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

“Mei” (Rosalyn Chiang) – Turning Red

“Ming” (Sandra Oh) – Turning Red

Best Woman’s Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Danielle Deadwyler – Till | WINNER

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Thuso Mbedu – The Woman King

Amber Midthunder – Prey

Sadie Sink – The Whale

Outstanding Achievement by a Woman in the Film Industry

• Viola Davis, for getting The Woman King made as her lifetime passion project and creating opportunities for other women creatives | WINNER

• Nina Menkes and Maria Giese, for making Brainwashed, analyzing and illustrating the misogynistic representation of women in Hollywood movies

• Domee Shi for being the first woman to direct a film for Pixar and for becoming Pixar’s VP of Creative

• Jacqueline Stewart for ongoing advocacy of the underrepresented and becoming president of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

• Michelle Yeoh, lifetime achievement award

EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS

Grand Dame Award for defying ageism

Jamie Lee Curtis

Viola Davis

Emma Thompson | WINNER

Michelle Yeoh

Most Egregious Lovers’ Age Difference Award

Jon Hamm and Lorenza Izzo (18 years) – Confess, Fletch

Viggo Mortensen and Lea Sedoux (27 years) – Crimes of the Future | WINNER

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas (16 years) – Deep Water

Romain Duris and Emma Mackey (22 years) – Eiffel

She Deserves a New Agent Award

(NOTE: This is not a put-down. On the contrary, it suggests that the actor is better than the role she’s been given.)

Ana de Armas – Blonde | WINNER

Bryce Dallas Howard – Jurassic World Dominion

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Rebel Wilson – Senior Year

Most Daring Performance

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande | WINNER

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Time Waster Remake or Sequel Award

Firestarter

Halloween Ends

Jurassic World Dominion | WINNER

Pinocchio (Disney’s)