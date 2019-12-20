AWFJ 2019 EDA Awards nominees announced

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists — of which I am a member — has announced the nominees of its 2019 EDA Awards. Links here go to my reviews, with reviews to come for most if not all those I haven’t yet reviewed. (I have a lot of writing to do!)

Winners will be announced on January 10, 2020.

And the nominees are:

AWFJ BEST OF AWARDS

These awards are presented to women and/or men without gender consideration.

Best Film

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Marriage Story

Parasite

Best Director

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Celine Sciamma – Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Screenplay, Original

The Farewell – Lulu Wang

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

Best Screenplay, Adapted

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Marielle Heller

Hustlers – Lorene Scafaria

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

Best Documentary

Apollo 11

For Sama

Honeyland

Maiden

One Child Nation

Best Animated Film

Abominable

Frozen II

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Toy Story 4

Best Actress

Awkwafina – The Farewell

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Renee Zellwegger – Judy

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Annette Bening – The Report

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best Ensemble Cast (award to casting director)

The Irishman – Ellen Lewis

Little Women – Kathy Driscoll and Francine Maisler

Marriage Story – Douglas Maisel and Francine Maisler

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Victoria Thomas

Parasite – (unknown)

Best Cinematography

1917 – Roger Deakins

A Hidden Life – Jorg Widmer

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Robert Richardson

Portrait of a Lady on Fire – Claire Mathon

Best Editing

1917 – Lee Smith

Ford v Ferrari (aka Le Mans ’66) – Andrew Buckland et al

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Fred Raskin

Parasite – Jimmo Yang

Best Non-English-Language Film

Atlantics

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS

These awards honor women only.

Best Woman Director

Greta Gerwig – Little Women

Marielle Heller – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Celine Sciamma – Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Lulu Wang – The Farewell

Olivia Wilde – Booksmart

Best Woman Screenwriter

Greta Gerwig – Little Women

Lorene Scafaria – Hustlers

Celine Sciamma – Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Lulu Wang – The Farewell

Olivia Wilde – Booksmart

Best Animated Female

“Anna” (Kristen Bell) – Frozen II

“Bo Peep” (Annie Potts) – Toy Story 4

“Elsa” (Idina Menzel) – Frozen II

“Yi” (Chloe Bennet) – Abominable

Best Woman’s Breakthrough Performance

Awkwafina – The Farewell

Florence Pugh – Midsommar, Little Women, Fighting with My Family

Jodie Turner-Smith – Queen & Slim

Outstanding Achievement by a Woman in the Film Industry

Ava DuVernay for creating ARRAY and championing women in film

Claire Mathon (cinematographer) – Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Atlantics

Anna Serner (Swedish Film Institute) for tireless work on 50/50 by 2020 initiative

EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS

Grand Dame Award for Defying Agism

Helen Mirren – The Good Liar

Maggie Smith – Downton Abbey

Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell

Most Egregious Lovers’ Age Difference Award

Eddie Murphy (58) and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (33), 25 – Dolemite Is My Name

Jon Hamm (48) and Zazie Beetz (28), 20 – Lucy in the Sky

Emilio Estevez (57) and Taylor Schilling (35), 22 – The Public

She Deserves a New Agent Award

Anne Hathaway – The Hustler, Serenity

Diane Keaton and ensemble – Poms

Kristen Stewart – Charlie’s Angels, Seberg

Most Daring Performance Award

Aisling Franciosi – The Nightingale

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Florence Pugh – Midsommar

Renee Zellwegger – Judy

Time Waster Remake or Sequel Award

Charlie’s Angels

Dumbo

The Lion King

Men in Black: International

X-Men: Dark Phoenix