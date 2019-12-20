AWFJ 2019 EDA Awards nominees announced
The Alliance of Women Film Journalists — of which I am a member — has announced the nominees of its 2019 EDA Awards. Links here go to my reviews, with reviews to come for most if not all those I haven’t yet reviewed. (I have a lot of writing to do!)
Winners will be announced on January 10, 2020.
And the nominees are:
AWFJ BEST OF AWARDS
These awards are presented to women and/or men without gender consideration.
Best Film
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Marriage Story
Parasite
Best Director
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Celine Sciamma – Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Screenplay, Original
The Farewell – Lulu Wang
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho
Best Screenplay, Adapted
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Marielle Heller
Hustlers – Lorene Scafaria
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
Best Documentary
Apollo 11
For Sama
Honeyland
Maiden
One Child Nation
Best Animated Film
Abominable
Frozen II
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Toy Story 4
Best Actress
Awkwafina – The Farewell
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o – Us
Renee Zellwegger – Judy
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Annette Bening – The Report
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Ensemble Cast (award to casting director)
The Irishman – Ellen Lewis
Little Women – Kathy Driscoll and Francine Maisler
Marriage Story – Douglas Maisel and Francine Maisler
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Victoria Thomas
Parasite – (unknown)
Best Cinematography
1917 – Roger Deakins
A Hidden Life – Jorg Widmer
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
Portrait of a Lady on Fire – Claire Mathon
Best Editing
1917 – Lee Smith
Ford v Ferrari (aka Le Mans ’66) – Andrew Buckland et al
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Fred Raskin
Parasite – Jimmo Yang
Best Non-English-Language Film
Atlantics
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS
These awards honor women only.
Best Woman Director
Greta Gerwig – Little Women
Marielle Heller – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Celine Sciamma – Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Lulu Wang – The Farewell
Olivia Wilde – Booksmart
Best Woman Screenwriter
Greta Gerwig – Little Women
Lorene Scafaria – Hustlers
Celine Sciamma – Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Lulu Wang – The Farewell
Olivia Wilde – Booksmart
Best Animated Female
“Anna” (Kristen Bell) – Frozen II
“Bo Peep” (Annie Potts) – Toy Story 4
“Elsa” (Idina Menzel) – Frozen II
“Yi” (Chloe Bennet) – Abominable
Best Woman’s Breakthrough Performance
Awkwafina – The Farewell
Florence Pugh – Midsommar, Little Women, Fighting with My Family
Jodie Turner-Smith – Queen & Slim
Outstanding Achievement by a Woman in the Film Industry
Ava DuVernay for creating ARRAY and championing women in film
Claire Mathon (cinematographer) – Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Atlantics
Anna Serner (Swedish Film Institute) for tireless work on 50/50 by 2020 initiative
EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS
Grand Dame Award for Defying Agism
Helen Mirren – The Good Liar
Maggie Smith – Downton Abbey
Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell
Most Egregious Lovers’ Age Difference Award
Eddie Murphy (58) and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (33), 25 – Dolemite Is My Name
Jon Hamm (48) and Zazie Beetz (28), 20 – Lucy in the Sky
Emilio Estevez (57) and Taylor Schilling (35), 22 – The Public
She Deserves a New Agent Award
Anne Hathaway – The Hustler, Serenity
Diane Keaton and ensemble – Poms
Kristen Stewart – Charlie’s Angels, Seberg
Most Daring Performance Award
Aisling Franciosi – The Nightingale
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Lupita Nyong’o – Us
Florence Pugh – Midsommar
Renee Zellwegger – Judy
Time Waster Remake or Sequel Award
Charlie’s Angels
Dumbo
The Lion King
Men in Black: International
X-Men: Dark Phoenix
AWFJ Hall of Shame Award
HFPA for excluding women nominees in major Golden Globe categories
Louis CK comeback tour
Beach Bums, the movie
Harvey Weinstein, more of the same
