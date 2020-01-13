Quantcast
maryann johanson, free spinster

AWFJ 2019 EDA Awards winners announced

Mon Jan 13 2020, 04:54pm | 0 comments

UPDATE 01.13.20: Winners highlighted.

PREVIOUS 12.20.19

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists — of which I am a member — has announced the nominees of its 2019 EDA Awards. Links here go to my reviews, with reviews to come for most if not all those I haven’t yet reviewed. (I have a lot of writing to do!)

Winners will be announced on January 10, 2020.

And the nominees are:

AWFJ BEST OF AWARDS

These awards are presented to women and/or men without gender consideration.

Best Film
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Marriage Story
Parasite WINNER

Best Director
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Joon-ho Bong – Parasite WINNER
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Celine Sciamma – Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Screenplay, Original
The Farewell – Lulu Wang
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Joon-ho Bong WINNER

Best Screenplay, Adapted
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Marielle Heller
Hustlers – Lorene Scafaria
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Little Women – Greta Gerwig WINNER

Best Documentary
Apollo 11 WINNER
For Sama
Honeyland
Maiden
One Child Nation

Best Animated Film
Abominable
Frozen II
I Lost My Body WINNER
Klaus
Toy Story 4

Best Actress
Awkwafina – The Farewell
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o – Us WINNER
Renee Zellwegger – Judy

Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Annette Bening – The Report
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Florence Pugh – Little Women WINNER
Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell

Best Actor
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Adam Driver – Marriage Story WINNER
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems

Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood WINNER

Best Ensemble Cast (award to casting director)
The Irishman – Ellen Lewis
Little Women – Kathy Driscoll and Francine Maisler WINNER
Marriage Story – Douglas Maisel and Francine Maisler
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Victoria Thomas
Parasite – (unknown)

Best Cinematography
1917 – Roger Deakins WINNER
A Hidden Life – Jorg Widmer
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
Portrait of a Lady on Fire – Claire Mathon

Best Editing
1917 – Lee Smith
Ford v Ferrari (aka Le Mans ’66) – Andrew Buckland et al
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker WINNER
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Fred Raskin
Parasite – Jimmo Yang

Best Non-English-Language Film
Atlantics
Pain and Glory
Parasite WINNER
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS

These awards honor women only.

Best Woman Director
Greta Gerwig – Little Women
Marielle Heller – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Celine Sciamma – Portrait of a Lady on Fire WINNER
Lulu Wang – The Farewell
Olivia Wilde – Booksmart

Best Woman Screenwriter
Greta Gerwig – Little Women WINNER
Lorene Scafaria – Hustlers
Celine Sciamma – Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Lulu Wang – The Farewell
Olivia Wilde – Booksmart

Best Animated Female
“Anna” (Kristen Bell) – Frozen II
“Bo Peep” (Annie Potts) – Toy Story 4 WINNER
“Elsa” (Idina Menzel) – Frozen II
“Yi” (Chloe Bennet) – Abominable

Best Woman’s Breakthrough Performance
Awkwafina – The Farewell
Florence Pugh – Midsommar, Little Women, Fighting with My Family WINNER
Jodie Turner-Smith – Queen & Slim

Outstanding Achievement by a Woman in the Film Industry
Ava DuVernay for creating ARRAY and championing women in film WINNER
Claire Mathon (cinematographer) – Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Atlantics
Anna Serner (Swedish Film Institute) for tireless work on 50/50 by 2020 initiative

EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS

Grand Dame Award for Defying Agism
Helen Mirren – The Good Liar
Maggie Smith – Downton Abbey
Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell WINNER

Most Egregious Lovers’ Age Difference Award
Eddie Murphy (58) and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (33), 25 – Dolemite Is My Name
Jon Hamm (48) and Zazie Beetz (28), 20 – Lucy in the Sky
Emilio Estevez (57) and Taylor Schilling (35), 22 – The Public WINNER

She Deserves a New Agent Award
Anne Hathaway – The Hustler, Serenity WINNER
Diane Keaton and ensemble – Poms
Kristen Stewart – Charlie’s Angels, Seberg

Most Daring Performance Award
Aisling Franciosi – The Nightingale WINNER
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Lupita Nyong’o – Us
Florence Pugh – Midsommar
Renee Zellwegger – Judy

Time Waster Remake or Sequel Award
Charlie’s Angels WINNER
Dumbo
The Lion King
Men in Black: International
X-Men: Dark Phoenix

AWFJ Hall of Shame Award
HFPA for excluding women nominees in major Golden Globe categories WINNER
Louis CK comeback tour
Beach Bums, the movie
Harvey Weinstein, more of the same


explore:
