Bloodshot movie review: bloodshit

The last movie I saw on a big screen before the world hit a big ol’ Pause button in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic was Bloodshot. If this is the last film I get to see in a cinema for the next 18 months, I’m gonna pissed. Because Bloodshot is deeply terrible.

If you took a bunch of surface-cool stuff from Robocop (the 1987 original, not the recent terrible remake) and The Matrix, with a bit of Captain America thrown in, and mushed it up without understanding what made those movies and those characters so powerful, this is what you might end up with. Bloodshot doesn’t understand the poignancy of Robocop, and it lacks any hint of the potent satire that keeps that movie still relevant 33 years later. It doesn’t work on multiple levels like The Matrix does; it barely works on its sole unironic level. It absolutely lacks any moral center, which is what drives Captain America. It wants to be a mind-fuck but it’s not remotely clever enough to mess with you in the way it wants to (and also it gives away all of its supposed secrets in the trailer). It thinks it’s poking fun at the tropes of the “muscly meathead out for revenge” action genre, but it is actually embracing them full on in such a way that it makes a mockery of its protagonist.