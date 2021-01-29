Assassins documentary review: when a murder is not a murder

Remember back about a million years ago, in 2017, when the news broke that two women had *checks notes* assassinated Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, at Kuala Lumpur’s international airport? With a deadly nerve agent? In broad daylight, in public, brazenly in full view of CCTV? And remember how when the women were arrested, they claimed that they believed they were merely participating in a video prank, not committing murder?

Remember that? Cuz I do… and I feel like we never heard anything beyond this. Who were these women? Were they really hardened killers? What happened to them? What the actual hell was going on here?

Herewith Assassins, from American documentary filmmaker Ryan White, who has made an incredible effort toward finding answers. Turns out the story is so much more bonkers — and sad, and perplexing, and angry-making, and gripping — than that. And the mystery is not yet fully solved. What happened to Siti Aisyah, from Indonesia, and Doan Thi Huong, from Vietnam, is so utterly fascinating that if this isn’t already on its way to being made into a Hollywood feature thriller, it surely will be soon.

This is a tale of spycraft and subterfuge by wily North Korean operators — they remain elusive here — who reeled in two young women from small-village backgrounds, eager for fame but mostly for a way to just make some decent money. The incredibly convoluted deception that they were acting in a Japanese prank-video TV show went on for months, and it’s completely plausible that they found it wholly legitimate. They were gaslit on an almost unimaginable scale.