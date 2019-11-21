21 Bridges movie review: roads to nowhere

Bland, predictable cop and crime clichés lacking all urgency and any of the claustrophobia that should come from its high-concept premise. Shutting down Manhattan has zero impact on anything here.

Right, so you probably already know this if you’ve heard about this movie or have any interest in seeing this movie, but the title of 21 Bridges refers to, allegedly, the number of spans that connect Manhattan Island to the rest of the world. I do not know if this is an accurate count — I don’t think it is; I count 17; maybe this is set in an alt-universe? — but it doesn’t matter. Because the point of making this the title of the movie is so the rogue badass cop in charge of the investigation can announce that the only way to catch the bad guys that need to be caught is to shut down all those bridges (however many there are). Close the tunnels, too. Stop the commuter rail in — *ahem* — its tracks. “Loop the subways,” which I don’t even think is a thing, but whatev. It sounds kinda cool, as the premise for a movie, anyway, and kinda scary. Shut down Manhattan? Is that even possible? Is the (arguable) capital of the planet that vulnerable? The city that never sleeps… forced to take a nap?

Of course it’s not outside the realm of possibility. Something like that happened on 9/11 and in the days after. And again during the big blackout of 2003. I was there for both. Neither was as total a closing-off as this movie proposes. But just a transit shutdown alone can grind the entire city to a halt and strand millions of people who suddenly have no place to be. (Only filmmakers who don’t know New York would suggest that stopping cars from moving around would be a bigger drama than shutting down the subway.) This is true even if a shutdown were happening in the middle of the night, as in 21 Bridges. I’ve been on the subway at 3am. It’s busier than at 3pm. Here’s the thing: If 21 Bridges has the foggiest notion of what Manhattan looks like and acts like when it is cut off from the rest of the world, and hangs so many people out to dry, it doesn’t show it. It would be such complete chaos that, in fact, it would be amazingly great cover for a couple of guys trying to hide from the police. But everything looks totally normal here, just a regular relatively quiet overnight. This movie offers absolutely no sense of its own basic high-concept premise.

21 Bridges offers a despicable glorification and justification of police violence via Chadwick Boseman’s “hero” cop.

But wait! It’s worse! Cutting Manhattan off from the rest of the world is a total and utter non sequitur to everything happening in 21 Bridges. It has literally no impact on the plot. The hotshot NYPD detective (Chadwick Boseman: Avengers: Endgame, Gods of Egypt) has already figured out that the two gunmen (Stephan James [If Beale Street Could Talk, Selma] and Taylor Kitsch [Only the Brave, American Assassin]) who stole 50 kilos of uncut coke from a restaurant in Brooklyn have no choice but to head to Manhattan in order to sell it — its the only place they’ll find a buyer for that much. The two thieves don’t even attempt to leave Manhattan once they’re there, they’re so busy running around trying to launder their sudden cash windfall and doing other felonious chores. (Honestly, it’s not even clear if the bad guys realize that the city has been shut down; they certainly don’t seem nervous about being cornered or anything. The bad guys are so blah it’s, well, criminal.)