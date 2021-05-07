Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street documentary review: street smart, street wise

I bawled my eyes out in aching nostalgia with this absolutely delightful dive into the creation of the educational TV show and its carefully crafted chaos that had an outsized impact on Generation X.

It is impossible to overstate the impact and the influence that Sesame Street had on my generation growing up in America. We were so unfathomable that our elders later dubbed us Generation X, but all they had to do was look back to just a bit earlier, to this kiddie TV show that launched in the formative years of the eldest of our cohort. If we’re snarky, sarcastic, and meta, that ain’t on us. If we’re simultaneously grounded and pragmatic and yet also a bunch of goofballs, that ain’t our fault. If I bawled my eyes out in aching nostalgia watching the absolutely delightful and informative Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, I am not to blame.

Documentarian Marilyn Agrelo, working from the book Street Gang: The Complete History of Sesame Street by Michael Davis, dives into the formation of this groundbreaking show, which invented educational television with carefully crafted chaos that was like nothing anyone had seen before. A bunch of grownups — including producer Joan Cooney, director Jon Stone, and beyond-legendary puppeteer Jim Henson — were worried about us wee Xers, the original screen-time kids, the first ones to be addicted to a device throwing colorful pictures and irresistible tunes at us. But they figured that if we could sing beer jingles and identify corporate logos from watching TV, we could learn more useful stuff, too. So they came up with a glorious fictional city street so racially integrated that furry and feathered and felty monsters lived on it, too, among all the black, brown, and white people. (We learn here about, unsurprisingly but enragingly, a place in the South where they didn’t want their kids exposed to such interracial harmony, and so wouldn’t air the show.) They whipped up ticklish mayhem and hilarious anarchy in snappy sketches and cartoons with catchy songs to teach us the alphabet, numbers, and other arcane (to the preschool mind) concepts. They gave us parody singalongs, James Taylor serenading Oscar the Grouch, and a melancholy Kermit the Frog crooning that “It’s Not Easy Being Green.” (Practically half this film is a heartfelt ode to Street songwriter Joe Raposo, a total charmer in vintage footage. There should an entire movie about him.)