Quantcast
become a Patreon patron

film criticism by maryann johanson | since 1997

Slalom movie review: the obstacle courses a girl runs

Fri Feb 12 2021, 09:12pm | 0 comments

Slalom green light

MaryAnn’s quick take…

A fictional version of a story we know in the abstract, told with hushed reserve and brutal unsentimentality. An incisive, nontitillating female gaze on sexual abuse that never sensationalizes horror.
I’m “biast” (pro): I’m desperate for movies by and about girls and women
I’m “biast” (con): nothing
(what is this about? see my critic’s minifesto)
women’s participation in this film
female director, female coscreenwriter, female protagonist
(learn more about this)

We know this story: Prodigy teen athlete; abusive adult coach. We’ve seen this before. But only on the news, and only in the abstract. For her feature debut, French writer-director Charlène Favier tells a fictional version of it, with a hushed reserve and a brutal unsentimentality that never sugarcoats hidden horrors, and never sensationalizes them.

Fifteen-year-old Lyz Lopez has just joined an intense skiing academy in the French Alps, one that expects her to keep up with schoolwork while also training hard and aiming high with her sport: the Olympics are the goal. Up-and-comer Noée Abita, just a few years older, at 20, when the film was shot, fizzes with the emotional turbulence of adolescence, her Lyz a mess of ambition and drive, petulance and uncertainty… and intrigue and confusion when the attentions of her coach, former champion Fred (Jérémie Renier: Summer Hours), shift from disparaging indifference to intense focus when she starts winning races.

Slalom Noée Abita

Winning races, losing innocence…

Our more mature eye is aware of how Fred has been grooming Lyz, but even we see that only in retrospect. Lyz is completely blindsided, her extremely tentative explorations of her budding sexuality utterly thrashed by Fred’s predations. Favier’s is an incisive, nontitillating female gaze on sexual abuse; it’s all too easy to see how another filmmaker might have depicted what happens here as alluring, as appealing, as sexy, but Favier shares Lyz’s revulsion at Fred’s twisting of his authority over her, and is uncompromising in showing it. And so we are repulsed, too.

Slalom is a tough watch with no easy resolution and almost no satisfaction to be had beyond that of a well-crafted tale illuminating a grim reality that has gone unspoken of for too long. Lyz’s sport and the film’s title are, of course, metaphoric as well as actual: it’s not just athletics but the world at large that is an obstacle course of predatory men that girls and women must learn how to navigate. Mostly, this is about Lyz discovering that harsh truth.

‘Slalom’ is streaming in the UK exclusively on Curzon Home Cinema.

Click here for my ranking of this and 2021’s other new films.


green light 4.5 stars

please help keep truly independent film criticism alive!
support my work at Patreon
Pledge your support now.

When you purchase or rent almost anything from Amazon US, Amazon Canada, Amazon UK, and iTunes (globally), you help support my work at Flick Filosopher. Please use my links when you’re shopping at either service. Thank you!

Slalom (2021) | directed by Charlène Favier
UK/Ire release: Feb 12 2021 (VOD)

BBFC: rated 18 (sexual violence, child sexual abuse theme)

viewed at home on PR-supplied physical media or screening link

IMDb | trailer
more reviews: Movie Review Query Engine | Rotten Tomatoes

If you’re tempted to post a comment that resembles anything on the film review comment bingo card, please reconsider.

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap