Godzilla vs. Kong movie review: whole earth monster catalog (#HBO)

Godzilla vs. Kong is absolutely everything you want — everything you need — in a monster movie. And I don’t just mean that it has giant monsters fighting and destroying cities, humbling the works of man, etc. Though it definitely has that. No: GvK has it all. Monsters, of course. Conspiracy theories that turn out to be true. Area 51–esque shit. Lost continents. Cute kids who Know Things. Nerdy-hot scientists. Spectacular science-fiction visions for a better world… and an asshole capitalist who wants to keep it all for himself and must, therefore, be taken down.

GvK has a cast of amazing, terrific actors who treat this nonsense with the earnestness that it warrants… which is quite a bit, let’s be fair, if we’re being honest geeks. And yet they are never so solemn that the proceedings descend into the risible. There is humor here, but never cheese. There is warmth here, but it’s never absurdly sentimental. There is a very difficult line to be walked with movies like this one — which is about nothing more and nothing less than an enormous gorilla battling a gigantic prehistoric nuclear-fire-breathing lizard for supremacy — and this one gets it perfectly right. I mean, Alexander Skarsgård (Long Shot, The Aftermath), as researcher and academic Nathan Lind, manages to transform conversations about hollow-earth theories into high drama, while also being light enough to sell a joke that’s a bit grossout-y, while also being adorably self-deprecating about it all. Okay, I say that this isn’t about anything more than King Kong fighting Godzilla for the title of Earth’s apex predator. But of course there is subtext at play. (I’d like to think that that was inevitable, that movies like this are just naturally about more than what they seem to be about, but somehow 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the previous installment in the MonsterVerse series, managed to extract all possible allegory from its sorry proceedings.) As in 2014’s Godzilla, no one utters the phrases “global warming” or “climate change” here, but that’s what GvK is about under the surface, and in a way that sharpens and strengthens and deepens the metaphor in ways that no one in 2014 might have anticipated would ring true.