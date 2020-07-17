Greyhound movie review: Tom Hanks goes a-LARPing (#AppleTVPlus)

Wow, live-action role-playing has gotten intense. And so authentic looking! How very kind of Tom Hanks to lend his gravitas and inescapable likability to a bunch of World War II naval reenactors on their weekend-getaway “crossing the north Atlantic in 1942 dodging U-boats” campaign. Gamemasters Aaron Schneider — responsible for behind-the-scenes organization and the extraordinary additional step of filming the campaign — and Hanks himself — who wrote the campaign (inspired by C.S. Forester’s novel The Good Shepherd) — are extremely dedicated to realism. They went so far as to build a significant percentage of an apparently historically accurate WWII-era US Navy destroyer, where all the action occurs. I’m no expert on LARPing, but as I understand it, LARPers usually have to rely mostly on realistic costumes and personal props to immerse themselves in their fictional milieu — medieval LARPers, for instance, don’t get to play in a real castle! As you might expect, the costumes and props here are on a par with the beautifully replicated setting, so the experience was surely incredibly immersive. It must have been hugely enjoyable and a lot of fun for the participants.

This campaign takes its title, Greyhound, from the codename of the destroyer, which Hanks’s (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Toy Story 4) character commands, leading a multinational convoy protecting a multinational merchant fleet ferrying war supplies to Liverpool. Hanks’s officer is inexperienced, but every time U-boats attack, he throws saving rolls. Hooray! (Or, wait: Is that Dungeons & Dragons? How do LARPers determine who wins a confrontation?) It’s all very exciting, I think. The LARPers are often playing at night, and it’s often difficult to see what’s going on, even given the gamemasters’ adherence to realism. Probably the murkiness is part of the realism — I suppose the Nazis wouldn’t have attacked in the daytime, when it would have been easier for the Allies (and us) to see what was going on. But I question slightly the point of letting us peek into the LARPing action if we can’t really tell what’s happening.