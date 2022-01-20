Munich: The Edge of War movie review: they’ll try to thwart Hitler! (#Netflix)

I’m honestly shocked to discover that the Robert Harris novel — entitled simply Munich — that this tedious “thriller” is based on was published only in 2018. Because the primary reaction I had to its movie version is mystification at how dated it feels. This is the same-old rote, by-the-number World War II–ing we’ve seen countless times before, finding nothing new to say and with no diverting suspense to offer in a milieu that has been extensively explored onscreen and in pop culture overall.

A mix of fact and reality, Munich: The Edge of War focuses more on the made-up stuff than the genuinely historical stuff — and if Harris or screenwriter Ben Power thought that was a better way to go because we already know how the fact stuff ends, they should have invented a more gripping story. For what we have here is very earnest WWII fanfic about former Oxford chums Hugh Legat (George MacKay: True History of the Kelly Gang, Pride) and Paul von Hartman (Jannis Niewöhner). By 1938, the two almost indistinguishably bland young men find themselves on opposite sides of the brewing war, and also conveniently placed in positions of relative power and influence. Hugh is private secretary to British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, while Paul works rather high up at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin. They had a falling out years ago, but now they will take it upon themselves to try to save Europe by thwarting Hitler’s nefarious plans for continental domination.

Hugh and Paul are fictional, but this is true: In September 1938, Chamberlain (and other European leaders not important enough, apparently, to bother with here) went to Munich to get Hitler to agree not to invade the Czech region of Sudetenland, as he had been threatening to do. It’s even true that there was a plot among some high-ranking Germans to arrest and possibly assassinate Hitler, with that illegal invasion as their reason to remove from power the madman they could see would be Germany’s downfall.

Any appeasement of Hitler by Chamberlain would merely delay the inevitable, and Hitler was certainly not going to stop with Sudetenland, as he has promised; this was also true. So now Paul and Hugh, attached to their respective diplomatic delegations at the Munich summit, must engage in secret-agent shenanigans in order to get a highly classified document detailing Hitler’s actual plan for Europe, which has made its way into Paul’s possession, into Hugh’s hands, and then Chamberlain’s, so the PM can finally appreciate just how dangerous Hitler really is.

Alas, it’s just dull, not even laughable, how casual these halfhearted spies are as they have meetings out in crowded public places and openly discuss their supposedly covert business in front of their diplomatic bosses. Director Christian Schwochow seems unaware of any potential danger, too: he’s not able to muster any suspense in these sequences, even when a third party does actually show up to get in the way. Paul insists to Hugh that they are “the last hope of stopping Hitler,” and yet there’s not a lick of urgency or tension in the proceedings.

The film looks elegant enough, even if Hugh and Paul are woefully underdeveloped (the few female characters are even worse). I’d say that the entire endeavor is fairly inoffensive, except for its apparent attempt to reimagine Chamberlain as a misunderstood hero playing 10-dimensional chess with Hitler instead of the naive appeaser historians have generally agreed he was. Jeremy Irons (Red Sparrow, Justice League) cuts a dashing figure as the prime minister — quite a contrast to Ulrich Matthes (Downfall, Winter Sleepers) as a positively sniveling Hitler, as if Adolf Hitler needed to be portrayed even less flatteringly than usual. And completely missing here is Chamberlain’s woefully miscalculated insistence that, with his agreement from Hitler in Munich, he had achieved “peace for our time.” I’m not sure anyone was looking for a rethink of Chamberlain, or that it is in any way warranted.

In any case, perhaps the best thing this movie might have had going for it was a sense that intelligent young people who wanted to be optimistic about their futures were looking at their stodgy, hidebound elders, and those elders’ misguided attempts to fix the world, with total despair. That could have resonated today. But there’s nothing of the kind to be found here.