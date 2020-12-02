Happiest Season movie review: don we now our gay apparel… (#Hulu)

Finds something fresh and gently feminist in the tropes and claptrap of an overbaked genre. Stewart and Davis have terrific chemistry, and the supporting cast of modern legends of funny is to die for.

Why aren’t there more mainstream lesbian rom-coms?” is the question that must be asked in the wake of the delight that is Happiest Season. More specifically, why aren’t there more mainstream lesbian Christmas rom-coms? Is it because it’s just too dangerous for our impressionable daughters to see how huggably charming and sweetly sexy Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis are together — like, together together? That’s it, isn’t it? Now, don’t get me wrong: Happiest Season suffers from some of the faults that plague many a romantic comedy, most notably Too Many Absurd Shenanigans and Wait, Why Is This Couple Even Together? And yet somehow seeing the clichés here holds them up for affectionate ridicule while simultaneously normalizing same-sex relationships as perfectly acceptable adorable fodder for a cosy date-night flick. (That latter thing? That’s a good thing.)

I might have had a bit of something in my eye by the end of Season, and I mostly don’t even like romantic comedies. Nor am I a lesbian. I have no skin in this particular game beyond wanting to see more meaty stories by women, about women. So it’s truly terrific to see writer-director Clea DuVall — with her second feature after the pointed 2016 dramedy The Intervention — taking the tropes and claptrap of an overbaked genre and finding something fresh and gently feminist in them. The always flintily fascinating Stewart (Seberg, Personal Shopper) is our down-to earth escort through rom-com nonsense as Abby, who is already on her way to girlfriend Harper’s (Davis: The Turning, Terminator: Dark Fate) suburban Pittsburgh family manse for Christmas when she learns that, actually, Harper hasn’t even come out to her family yet, and would Abby just pretend to be Harper’s platonic straight roommate for Christmas? Abby is, naturally, appalled — she was even going to propose to Harper on Christmas morning! Her first impulse is to run away back to the city… but she loves Harper. Harper is her “person.” So Abby reluctantly agrees to the charade.

The casually silly sentimentality of Happiest Season is a huge step forward for Hollywood inclusion.