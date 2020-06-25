My Spy movie review: and you can keep him, little girl (#AmazonPrime)

A “family” comedy about nuclear terrorism, the incompetent CIA agent on the case, and his 9-year-old sidekick. Desperately unfunny, thoroughly misjudged. We are in the worst and the dumbest timeline.

We are living not only in the worst timeline — virus pandemic; record-breaking heat in Siberia; reality-TV president — but the also dumbest timeline, full of politicians decrying calls for justice, citizens denying scientific reality and their own best interest, and movies defying belief. Cuz if there’s one big stupid thing about movies that COVID-19 cinema shutdowns pushing shoulda-been major theatrical releases onto streaming has underscored, it’s this: There are a lotta movies that have a lotta nerve expecting people to cough up more than the hourly minimum wage to see them.

The latest example: My Spy, which managed a few days in UK cinemas before everything shut down in March, was set to debut in US multiplexes in April (which couldn’t happen, of course), and now is going straight to Amazon Prime in the US. (It went to Prime in the UK shortly after the shutdown.) The only good thing about any of this is that, if you already have a Prime membership, at least you won’t have to pay anything more to see it. Not that I recommend wasting your time with it. Because this is one of the worst movies of 2020 (so far), and the competition for that distinction is hot. This is a family-friendly — allegedly — comedy that opens at Chernobyl, why not, for some sneaky bad-guy dealmaking over stolen plutonium. Such fun! And then the nuclear macguffin that everyone is after is secret plans for a suitcase bomb. Oh, and some more plutonium to make it happen. You know, for kids! Except don’t worry, because no one here seems actually concerned about stopping global terrorists from achieving their dastardly plan. So that’s… good? This movie is also, it seems, set in both the worst and the dumbest timelines.

Apparently the most incompetent agent the CIA has, JJ (Dave Bautista: Avengers: Endgame, Blade Runner 2049), is sent to babysit the widow and child of one of those international nuclear arms dealers in the hopes that clues to macguffiny whereabouts might turn up. Usually, when movies like this are about spies babysitting someone, that means the spooks are surveilling their targets. In My Spy, it’s literally about JJ babysitting nine-year-old Sophie (Chloe Coleman: Big Little Lies). See, the annoyingly precocious fourth-grader has *checks notes* gotten the drop on the highly trained intelligence agent, and is now blackmailing JJ into taking her on as an apprentice-slash-bestie, or else Sophie will so tell her mom, Kate (Parisa Fitz-Henley: Lola Versus, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice), that they are being spied on.

