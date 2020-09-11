Mulan (2020) movie review: girl (and film) at war with the world (#DisneyPlus)

I am very much a nonfan of Disney’s adventure in mounting live-action versions of its animated films. With the exception of 2016’s The Jungle Book, The Mouse has not yet found good creative reasons for any of these do-overs, and these movies have played like unintentional self-parody. They are the Hollywood equivalent of what we’ve seen in politics in recent years: those who’ve always had miserable motives for their words and actions no longer feel the need to pretend otherwise, and are saying what had previously been the unsaid quiet parts out loud. With these mostly tedious reboots, Disney is not even hiding the fact that its business these days is grabbing cash however it can. Small wonder, then: its new version of Mulan does not, in fact, play like an unintentional parody. Alas, it doesn’t play as much of anything else, even as it diverges from the original cartoon in more substantial ways than its live-action-remake predecessors have. And yet this is not the distinguishing mark that it might have been. I felt that the silliness of the 1998 cartoon, and the insipid songs tacked on to force it into the Disney-musical category, undermined the serious side of the tale it was telling. The limp music and the goofy sidekicks are gone here… but they haven’t been replaced with something else. We’re left with a tale that is so solemn that it avoids almost all humor. And it doesn’t have much life, either.

We still have young Mulan (Yifei Liu: The Forbidden Kingdom), chafing at the limitations placed upon her as a girl in imperial China, where the only way she can bring honor to her family is by becoming a silent, obedient wife to a man she won’t even get to choose for her husband. An active, lively young woman, seeking another path to honor that also honors her own desires, she disguises herself as a boy and sneaks off to take the place of her disabled father (Tzi Ma: Arrival, The Campaign) when the emperor (Jet Li [The Expendables 3, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor], briefly) calls up an army to repel invading Huns. It’s all… fine (she said with a sigh of resignation and of low expectations just barely exceeded). Mulan may be a bit too simple for adults and a bit too violent for kids — this is like a martial-arts movie for grade-schoolers — but I guess that isn’t the worst thing in the world, if it gets Western kids excited about Asian cinema. It’s all… acceptably inoffensive, if less than wholly engaging.

